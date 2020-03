Brandy Barker passed away March 3, 2020, at age 38. A memorial service was held March 7 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.

Ms. Barker is survived by two children: Cailey Apple and Dalsten Bennett; fiancé: Chad Berryhill; mother: Connie Hill; sister: Melanie Howard; and niece: Chelsea Sanders. She is preceded in death by father Robert Howard and grandparents Dorothy and Robert Kay Howard.

