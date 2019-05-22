Barker named Wilson County Schools spokesperson

Bart Barker

Bart Barker was recently hired as Wilson County Schools’ public information officer, replacing former spokesperson Jennifer Johnson.

Barker has made several stops in his broadcast career, but he comes to Wilson County Schools after spending nearly three years at WKRN News 2 in Nashville.

While there, he served in numerous roles both on camera and in the newsroom. His experience is expected to play a valuable part in what he hopes to accomplish as public information officer with Wilson County Schools.

“Wilson County Schools has tremendous leadership,” said Barker. “With that firmly in place, I want to use my experience and help take this position to the next level.”

“There are wonderful stories to be told in this district, and I

want to help tell those to so many,” he continued. “We are growing, and with that comes elevating our coverage on information to students, parents, the public, local TV, radio and press.”

Bart Barker is a 2003 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University where he earned a degree in Electronic Media Journalism. A native of Savannah, Tennessee, he attended Hardin County High School.

“Being a former student in Tennessee schools, this position is one that I value,” Barker said. “I see so much potential in what Wilson County Schools has to offer and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

While at WKRN News 2, Barker was able to develop quality relationships with Wilson County law enforcement and public leaders.

“Having built those relationships over the years, I feel that is critical for the overall success of this position,” said Barker. “The motto for Wilson County Schools is, ‘Excellence in all we do.’ That’s what I want to bring to this position. I can’t wait to get started.”

Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright is pleased to have Barker join the district as the spokesperson for Wilson County Schools.

“He has a credible presence in the news industry,” said Wright. “We are excited about the possibilities his expertise and knowledge will bring to communicating with our families and community.”

Barker’s first day as PIO with Wilson County Schools will be June 3.