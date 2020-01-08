Barnes named Wilson County Schools supervisor of exceptional education

Angela Barnes has been appointed as the new Supervisor of Exceptional Education of Wilson County Schools.

She has served as the Special Education Program Specialist at Rutherford County Schools and has also held a variety of other teaching and administrative roles that include: Assistant Principal of Smyrna Primary School, Instructional Coach at Stewarts Creek Middle School, and Special Education Teacher at Stewarts Creek Middle and Walter Hill School.

She joins Wilson County Schools with a wealth of exceptional education and curriculum knowledge. Altogether, Barnes has more than 23 years of experience in exceptional education.

“We are pleased to welcome Angela Barnes to Wilson County and honored that she chose to join us and bring her extraordinary background in exceptional education,” said Wilson County Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright. “Her experience and knowledge base in Exceptional Education, as well as her extensive knowledge in Federal and State Programming will benefit all Wilson County students.”

Barnes begins her new role as Supervisor of Exceptional Education this week.