Barnett, Naomi Jewel Cowgill

Naomi Jewel Cowgill Barnett, age 90 of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 8, 2018. Mrs. Barnett was the daughter of the late Gavin Weaver and Sadie Helen Eoff Cowgill. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Barnett; son, Gary Mitchell Barnett; and five brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by: Daughters – Diane (James) Heath and Robin Barnett; Grandchildren – Lori (Bill) Craig, Kelley Robinson, Corey (Amy) Barnes, April (Woody) Graves, Sunny (Kindell) Stephens and Mackenzie Roberts; 21 Great-Grandchildren and four Great-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted noon Thursday, Sept. 13, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
