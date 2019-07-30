Barnhill, Harold E.

Harold E. Barnhill, age 88 of Clarksville, passed away July 25, 2019. A funeral service was held July 29 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Barnhill was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Barnhill; second wife, Nellie Barnhill; son, Keith Barnhill; grandson, Kyle Barnhill; and brother, Wally Richmond. He is survived by children, Vivian (Wally) Kaaihue, Neal (Beverly) Barnhill and Sue (John, Jr.) Cabage; daughter-in-law, Pam Barnhill; brothers, Jim Barnhill and Ronald (Karen) Richmond; sisters, Joyce Bryant and Linda (Jim) Yunger; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

