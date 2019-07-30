Barr, Edith Evelyn King

Edith Evelyn King Barr, age 86 of Mt. Juliet, died July 26, 2019. Mrs. Barr was the daughter of the late Gayland and Margaret Kegean King. Mrs. Barr was also preceded in death by her husband, Zane Barr, and her siblings, Shirley Smith and Glen King.

She is survived by: Children – Richard (Debbie) Barr, Philip (Jill) Barr, Michael (Leslie) Barr and Frankie King; Siblings – Richard King and Helen Jeskie; Grandchildren – Wade, Lauren, Daniel, Jeffrey, Jayme, Thomas and Michael; Great-grandchild – Bailey; Several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com