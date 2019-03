Barrett, Linda Jean

Linda Barrett passed away March 3, 2019, at age 62. A funeral service was held March 9 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Hunter Memorial Gardens in Watertown.

She is survived by husband: Edward J. Barrett Sr.; children: Linda Feirn-Capobianco, Matt Feirn, Edward J. Barrett Jr., and David Barrett; grandchildren: Travis Feirn, Junion Salas, Briana Salas, Tyler Salas, Lilah Feirn, Savannah Feirn, and Sadie Barrett; mother: Theresa Anderson; and brothers: Bruce Purdy, Brian Purdy, Brennan Purdy, and Bennett Purdy. She is preceded in death by father Richard Purdy.

In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to Sherry’s Run (PO Box 8, Lebanon TN 37088). Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.