Barry, Richard “Dickey” Puryear

Dickey Barry, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 1, 2018 at age 69. The Memorial Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service.
Mr. Barry served in the United States Army, and later worked as a framer in construction. He was a good father, honored soldier and loving brother.
He is survived by children: Joel B. (Tara) Barry and Kelly (Richard) Clemmons; grandchildren Devin Tyler Barry, Savannah Jean Barry, Shaun Joseph Barry, Hayleigh Joy Barry, Sophie Jenise Barry, Josie Dawn Barry, Paige Lening, Nikki (Jacob) Gray, and Austin Clemmons; numerous great-grandchildren; and siblings Haywood (Jean) Barry, Jim (Josephine) Barry, Sam (Jackie) Barry, Leslie (Ruth) Wynne, Bob Hillway, and Maude (Barry) Hillway.
He is preceded in death by parents Haywood St. Clair and Quida Juanita Barry, and siblings Mary Barry, John Barry, and Lois Wynne.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.