Bartolo, Jaime Gabriel Jr.

Jaime Gabriel Bartolo, Jr., age 16, passed away July 25, 2020. A Funeral Mass was held July 30 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.

Jaime Gabriel Bartolo, Jr. was born Nov. 14, 2003, to his loving parents, Jaime Bartolo and Stacey Paris. In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his sister, Alyssa; brother, Antonio; and stepfather, Oscar Vanegas.

