Barwin, Reca Danielle

Dr. Reca Barwin passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at age 35. The Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday at Immanuel Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until the service. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service.

Dr. Barwin is survived by mother Jan Reca Robinson Barwin, grandmother Robbie Robinson, numerous aunts, uncle, cousins, special friends Tyroma and David Rigsby, god-children Hayden, Bella, Eden, Karson, and Farrah Rigsby, who affectionally called her “Aunt Sassy”, honorary nieces Stella and Lakelynn Adcock, all of her special little friends at Tri-Star Stonecrest Medical Center Physical Medical Department. She is preceded in death by grandfather Brother Billy Robinson.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.