Basch, Bianca Olga Elizabeth

Bianca Olga Elizabeth Basch, age 71 of Hermitage, was born in San Juan, TX and died Dec. 14, 2019. Bianca was preceded in death by her parents, Luis Cavazos, Sr. and Ester Hinojosa Cavazos, and her sisters, Ophelia Madden and Olivia Oliverez.

She is survived by: Husband of 31 years – George M. Basch; Brothers – Raul Cavazos, Tommy Cavazos, David Cavazos and Luis Cavazos, Jr.; Sisters – Sophia Guardiancic and Sarah Rodriguez; Many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Room in the Inn, 705 Drexel Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.