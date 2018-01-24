Bass, Audrey Ellsworth

Audrey Bass passed away on Jan. 18, 2018, at age 81. The Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service.
She was very proud of becoming a Registered Nurse at the young age of 58. She loved animals, gardening, reading and helping people. Mrs. Bass is survived by children: Susan Virginia (Gene) Demonbreun, Leslie Mumallah, Walter Thomas (Velvet) Cannon, and Patricia Gayle Cannon (Mark) Hamblin; grandchildren: Paul (Tricia) Haney, Heather Rivas, Jackie (Jamie) Begley, Justin (Lesley) Cannon, BJ (Lela) Hamblin, Terri Lynne Hamblin, and Trina (Justin) Kreil; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister Nancy Linda Ellsworth Wright. She is preceded in death by husband James Harmon Bass, and parents Bernice and William Ellsworth.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.
