Bass, Mary Lou

Mary Lou Bass, age 94, of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 11, 2020. Mrs. Bass was the daughter of the late Herman and Alta Dedman Enoch. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Roy Enoch and George Enoch.

She is survived by: Husband of 69 years – Robert Lee “Bob” Bass; Daughter – Rebecca Lee “Becky” (Randy) Carter; Grandchildren – Samuel (Ashley) Carter and Daniel Carter; Great-grandchildren – Reese Carter and Remy Carter; Nephew – David Enoch; Nieces – Debra Winfree, Sherry Sadler and Glenda Hanks.

A funeral service was held Feb. 14 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Green Hill Church of Christ, 11706 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

