Bass, Robert Lee

Robert Lee “Bob” Bass, age 95 of Mt. Juliet, died April 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Charlie and Grace Litchford Bass. Mr. Bass was also preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mary Lou Bass, and brothers, Walter Bass and David Bass.

He is survived by: Daughter – Rebecca Lee “Becky” (Randy) Carter; Siblings – Jean Lecornu and S.C. Bass; Grandchildren – Samuel (Ashley) Carter and Dan Carter; Great-grandchildren – Reese Carter and Remy Carter; Nieces – Debra Winfree, Sherry Sadler and Glenda Hanks; Nephew – David Enoch.

Funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Green Hill Church of Christ, 11706 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, Weston Drive and N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com