Baston, Arthur Clarence Jr.

Arthur Clarence “A.C.” Batson, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the age of 81. Mr. Batson was born Sept. 19, 1936, in Ashland City to the late Arthur Clarence, Sr. and Lydia Mai Hunter Batson.
A.C. will be remembered as a happy person who loved to sing and laugh. He loved the Lord and shared his faith with everyone he came into contact with. Everyone came away uplifted after being around him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Doralene Batson and Betty Jane Reynolds; brothers, John D. Batson and Alexander (Bud) Batson.
A.C. is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Haislip Batson; daughter, Dana (Bob) Donat; two beloved grandchildren, Mitchell Donat and Lauren (Schuler) Edge; brothers, Don (Barb) Batson; Rev. Jack (Charolyn) Batson; sisters, Lena Harrell, Francis (Mike) Batts; Aline (Charles) Roberts. He was “Uncle A.C.” to numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service was held June 30 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Springfield, Tenn.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of A.C. Batson to New Life Apostolic Church, ( 4712 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37218); Alive Hospice, (1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203); or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
