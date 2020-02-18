Bates, Gus Henry Jr.

Gus Bates Jr. passed away Feb. 12, 2020, at age 92. A funeral service was held Feb. 14 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and burial followed at Wilson County Memorial.

Mr. Bates is survived by niece Sandra (Ricky) Plumlee, brother-in-law Kinnard (Dorothy) Reed, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by wife Lera Dawson Bates, parents Gus H. and Lillian Young Bates Sr., sisters Oma Lee Davis and Thelma Crutcher, and brothers Roy, Shubert, and Blonnie Bates. The family extends their special thanks to the Hearthside Senior, the Pavilion, and the staff at Elder Law.

