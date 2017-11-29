Batman raises money for abuse victims

Keith Edmonds from Mt. Juliet suffered the unthinkable. He was only 14-months old when his abuser held his face down to an electric heater scarring him forever. This traumatic event would soon become a contributing factor to Edmonds’ world spinning out of control, but eventually through strength and determination, he would transform an unimaginable life of pain and scars into a life of purpose.

Today, Edmonds is the founder of the Keith Edmonds Foundation which is dedicated to empowering child abuse victims and helping them find the confidence to become survivors.

On Tuesday, November 28 Edmonds was on the roof of Active Life Chiropractic in Mt. Juliet, dressed as Batman, beginning at 5 a.m. to kick-off the Keith Edmonds Foundation’s Love Equals Time Giving Tuesday campaign.

“Go big or go home, right?” said Edmonds. “If you know me, you know I hate the cold, so let’s make it a short stay and help us reach our goal of $3,000 for the children we serve through our foundation.”

On Tuesday, the Foundation had already raised more than $2,000 within the first four hours.

Last week in a People.com story, Edmonds talked about launching his non-profit foundation in 2016 and how he’s been empowering young abuse victims for the past five years. He believes in the power of mentorship and staying constant in the lives of young people who have experienced their own versions of abuse.

Please consider giving this year for #GivingTuesday to the Keith Edmonds Foundation’s #LoveEqualsTime — this will be their campaign hashtag along with #givingtuesday.

“We are dedicated to empowering child abuse victims to transition from victim to survivor to Thriver, and with your help together we can make a difference,” said Edmonds.

If you could not come out on Tuesday, the Foundation always accepts donations online. Donations go toward providing snacks, backpacks and school supplies for children as well as sponsoring a monthly Confident Community gathering or outing.