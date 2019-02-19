Bauernfeind, Monica Lynne

Monica Lynne (Hangey) Bauernfeind, age 65, passed away peacefully Feb. 14, 2019, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Preceded in death by her son, John Hangey Bauernfeind; father, John Hangey, Jr. Survived by her husband of 46 years, James Bauernfeind; children, James Bauernfeind, III, Christina (Bauernfeind) Wood, Rebecca Bauernfeind, and Jessica (Bauernfeind) White, and their spouses; step-daughter, Veronica Hill; mother, Ruthellen Hangey; sister, Tina Hargis; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Visitation at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home was held Feb. 17. Memorial Mass was conducted at St. Stephen Catholic Church Feb. 18. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Park Avenue Career Services (PACS) labeled “Bauernfeind Scholarship”.

Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home, 2707 Gallatin Rd. (615)262-3312.