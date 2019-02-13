Bayliss, Darla Ann Petrick

Darla Ann Petrick Bayliss, age 56 of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary ann Taylor Petrick, and her brother, Darryl Petrick.

She is survived by: Husband – Brian Bayliss; Father – Joseph Petrick; Son – Bryce Bayliss; Brother – David (Cynthia) Petrick; Nephews – Michael and shea Petrick; Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends gathered at Bond Memorial Chapel Feb. 9. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pit Bull Animal Rescue at www.vrcpitbull.com.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com