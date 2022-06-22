BEACH, Jr., Arthur Alexander

Arthur Alexander Beach, Jr., went to be with his savior Jesus on June 19.

He was born on Sept. 8, 1932 in Los Angeles, Calif. to the late, Arthur and Mae Beach. He had five sisters Barbara, Norma, Theda, Jewel and Rachel; and a brother John.

Art is survived by Opal, his wife of 65 years. Sons, Doug and wife Patti of Ventura, Calif. and Dean and wife Melody of Mt Juliet. Grandchildren, Amber, Jonathan, Melissa and Kristin and great grandchildren, Mason and Braelyn.

Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tommy Dove officiating. Entombment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Grace Park Project at www.graceplacenashville.churchcenter.com/giving

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.