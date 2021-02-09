BEALOR, Wanda Muriel

Wanda Muriel Bealor, 77, formerly of Mt. Juliet, departed this life on Jan. 2, 2021 in Hartsel, Colo. Wanda was born Oct. 7, 1943 in Nashville.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Holder and Effie (Herman) Temple, and brothers Danny Holder and Bill Holder.

She is survived by: her son, Christopher Eric Gunter; grandson, Christopher Eric Gunter, Jr., and a great-grandson; brother, Roger Holder; sister, Lisa Moore (Mitch Dusenberry); many nieces and nephews, extended family, friends, and beloved dog Shorty.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, Feb. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, James E. Ward Agricultural Center, West Building, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN 37087.