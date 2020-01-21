Beard, Walter McArthur

Walter McArthur “Mack” Beard, age 77 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Jan. 20, 2020.

The Funeral Service will be held Friday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday, Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. until service time.

In addition to his parents, Walter S. and Bessie Anglin Beard, he was preceded in death by wife, Barbara Beard; daughter, Shari Beard Montoney; and sisters, Margaret Beard and Mildred Smith Craddock. He is survived by son, Wayne (Dinita) Beard; sister, Ruth Manor; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to the American Diabetes Association (P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215).

