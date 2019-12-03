Bearid, James “Todd”

James “Todd” Beaird, age 50 of Mt. Juliet, passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Albert Beaird. He is survived by his wife, Lori Ferrell Beaird; mother, Mary Jane Beaird; son, James Jared Beaird; daughter, Emily Brooke (Jesse) Green; stepdaughter, Carly Gray Lambert; and several cousins, business associates and friends.

A gathering of friends and family will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Exposition Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Todd Beaird Memorial Trust at Wilson Bank and Trust.

You may view the obituary or offer your condolences online at www.austinandbell.com. The family has entrusted services to Austin & Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 104 Sanders Ferry Road, Hendersonville, TN. 615-822-4442.