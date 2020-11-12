Bears win round one of playoffs

On Nov. 6, 2020 the Mt. Juliet Golden Bears took on the Warren County Pioneers at the Mel Brown Athletic Complex for round one of the playoffs. The Golden Bears won 17 – 13.The Mt. Juliet Golden Bears kicked off to Warren County Pioneers to start the game. The Golden Bears recovered a fumble by the Pioneers with eight minutes to go in the first quarter. Bears kicked a field goal with two minutes and 36 seconds left in the first quarter, 3 – 0 Bears. At the end of the first quarter, the Bear defense held strong with a score of 3 – 0 Bears.

Pioneers turned a possession over to the Bears on their downs. Several minutes later, the Pioneers lost possession again when the Bears intercepted the ball with eight minutes left in the half. The Golden Bears later recovered a fumble by Pioneers and had the ball on their own 11-yard line. Halftime score was still 3 – 0 Golden Bears.

After halftime, the Pioneers kicked off to the Golden Bears. The Bears soon gained ground against the Pioneer defense, leaving them on the four-yard line with six minutes left in the third quarter. Bear #6 Osize Daniyan soon had a short run to the end zone, and #24 Connor Kowalski’s kick was good with five minutes left in the third quarter. The Golden Bears were leading 10 – 0.The next few minutes of the third quarter saw an offensive comeback for the Pioneers. After gaining much ground through first downs, the Pioneers were quickly in a position to score.

The Pioneers’ #1 C.J. Taylor with a 13 Yard Rushing TD. The extra point was good with two minutes in the third quarter. 10 – 7 Golden Bears. The third quarter ended 10 – 7 Golden Bears.

After covering much ground through a series of successful downs, the Bears found themselves close to the end-zone. However, the Golden Bears turned possession over on downs. Pioneers’ #1 C.J. Taylor then rushed 69 yards for a touchdown that would put the Pioneers in the lead. The Golden Bears were able to block the extra point with four minutes in the fourth quarter.

Pioneers kicked off to Golden Bears. The Bears saw their final golden opportunity to make a comeback with their offensive line. After many yards were gained, the Bears found themselves seconds away from the end of the fourth quarter and having to prove that their hard efforts to take an early lead in the game could be repeated in the final moments of the game.

The Golden Bears punched through to the end zone and the extra point was good with seventeen seconds left in the game. The final score was 17 – 13 Golden Bears.

The Mt. Juliet Golden Bears will travel to Oakland to take on the Patriots on Friday, Nov. 13 for the second round of the playoffs.