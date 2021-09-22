BEGARLY, Robert Eugene “Bobby”

Robert Eugene Begarly, 81, Old Hickory, died Sept. 12. Bobby was born in Mt. Juliet, and was the son of the late, Aubrey and Rose Aline Carver Begarly. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Navy and was also retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Bobby was also preceded in death by his children, James Robert Begarly and Cheryl Lee Begarly and his brother, James C. Begarly.

He is survived by: Wife of 46 years Margaret Begarly; Children Jenny Sullivan, Michele (Ross) Hayes and Hendrik Begarly (Johnny Hanks); Siblings – Rose Marie Hull, Charles H. (Lucy) Begarly, John A. (Helen) Begarly and David (Becky) Begarly; Grandchildren Erin (Charly) Sullivan, Seth Sullivan, Drew (Hannah) Hayes, Nathan Hayes and Evie Hayes; Great-grandchildren Ashton Hayes, Matthew Sullivan, Faye Sulli-van and Adel Sullivan; Numerous extended family members

Funeral services were Friday, Sept. 17, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. Darrell Blankenship officiat-ing. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family would like to thank the staff of Carrick Glen for the love and care they gave to Bobby.

Visitation was Thursday and prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.