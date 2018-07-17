Belcher, John William “Bill”

Bill Belcher passed away on July 11, 2018 at age 85. A funeral service was held July 14 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Belcher Family Cemetery. Mr. Belcher was an electrician and a carpenter. Later in life, he operated a small trucking business.
He is survived by children Wayne (Chris) Belcher, Debbie (Mark) Clark, and Barbara Belcher, grandchildren Bob, Frank, Bruce, and Cody Belcher, great-grandchildren Michael and Jacob Belcher, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by wife Frankie Belcher, parents Frank and Stella Brewington Belcher, sister Elizabeth Belcher, and brother Herbert Belcher.
The family extends their special thanks to the staff of Quality Care Health and Rehab. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
