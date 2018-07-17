News Ticker

Belcher, John William “Bill”

July 17, 2018 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Bill Belcher passed away on July 11, 2018 at age 85. A funeral service was held July 14 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Belcher Family Cemetery. Mr. Belcher was an electrician and a carpenter.  Later in life, he operated a small trucking business.

He is survived by children Wayne (Chris) Belcher, Debbie (Mark) Clark, and Barbara Belcher, grandchildren Bob, Frank, Bruce, and Cody Belcher, great-grandchildren Michael and Jacob Belcher, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by wife Frankie Belcher, parents Frank and Stella Brewington Belcher, sister Elizabeth Belcher, and brother Herbert Belcher.

The family extends their special thanks to the staff of Quality Care Health and Rehab. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.