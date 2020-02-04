Bell, Dorothy Maxine Woodson

Dorothy Maxine Woodson Bell, age 83 of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 28, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James Siggle and Martha Elizabeth Davenport Woodson. Mrs. Bell was also preceded in death by her sisters, Martha Louise Woodson and Bertha Dale Thompson.

She is survived by: Husband of 62.5 years – James P. “Jim” Bell; Sons – James Gregory (Maleah) Bell and Timothy Evan (Jonna) Bell; Grandchildren – Justin Evan (Nicki) Bell, Erin Elizabeth (Kyle) Comer, Lauren Elise (Tyler) Michaels, Corley Breeanna Bell, Kaci Britt (Jeffrey) Long, Timothy Evan (Caylie) Bell, Jr.,John Mark Bell, Christian James Bell and Tavie McGee Bell; Great-grandchildren – J.J. Bell, Kylie Mae Bell, Dani Lynn Bell, Kelsie Paige Comer, Adalynn Kaye Bell and Hudson Taylor Bell (due to be born in May 2020); Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Feb. 1 at First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Road, Tampa, FL 33607 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com