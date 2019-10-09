Bell, Ian Paxson

Ian Paxson Bell, passed from this life on Sept. 20, 2019, at age 21. A Celebration of Life was held Oct. 5 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.

Ian is survived by his parents, Dana and Cheryl Bell; younger brothers, Gavan Bell and Ethan Bell; grandparents, Sharon “Grandma” and Bob “Grandpa” Bell and Linda “Nana” Clowdus; uncle, Jeff McKay; and fiancee, Tori Taylor; several loving friends and family also survive. He was preceded in death by older brother, Jordan Bell; great-grandparents, Leon “Pawpaw” and Ruth “Nanny” Eaves and Pauline “Grammie” Hughes.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.