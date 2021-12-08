BELL, Jr., Frank K.

Frank K Bell, Jr., formerly of Nashville, died Dec. 3. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Allen Bell; his parents, Frank Kingcannon Bell, Sr and Anna Lee Curtis Bell, and his sister Francis Walene Bell.

Frank is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Anita Bell of Mt. Juliet and by his grand-daughters, Laura Bell of Lebanon and Jenny Bell of Mt. Juliet. Also surviving is his sister-in-law, Dorothy McMahan of Nashville.

Visitation for Frank will be Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m.-noon at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. A private graveside service will be held at Dekalb Memorial Gardens in Smithville.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.