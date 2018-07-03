Bell, June Elaine

June Elaine Bell, age 78 of Hermitage, passed away on July 1, 2018.
Funeral Services are scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, July 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 5 from 3:30 p.m. until service time.
Mrs. Bell is survived by sons, Anthony (Staci) Bell and Andrew (Glenda) Bell; sisters, Joyce Tanton and Debra (Bob) Rochelle; numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones also survive. She was preceded in death by husband, Jerry Bell; parents, Armand and Mary Louise Alexander Cummings; brother, Gary Cummings; brother-in-law, Buddy Tanton.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
