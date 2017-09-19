Benefit ride for MJPD officer

A benefit motorcycle ride has been planned to support a Mt. Juliet Police Officer who has been facing a serious medical condition, including several surgeries, that has kept him away from work regularly.

Corporal Kimbrough has spent his entire adult life in public service. He is a retired firefighter and is currently serving in the Mt. Juliet Police Department as one of Mt. Juliet’s Finest.

The ride is planned for this Saturday, Sept. 23, and it will begin at HDP Motorcycles, located at 14346 Lebanon Road. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the 1.5 hour ride starts at 9:30 a.m. All proceeds raised through donations will be provided to Cpl. Kimbrough and his family.