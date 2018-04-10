Bennett, Cecil Jordan

Cecil Bennett, of Brush Creek, Tenn., passed away on April 6, 2018 at age 43. A funeral service was held April 9 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and interment followed.
Cecil worked in the paving business and was a truck driver for several companies. He was born in Carthage to Joe and Marie Measle Bennett. He was a jokester, loved comedy, the Andy Griffith show, fishing, and the Titans.
He is survived by wife Debra Thorne Bennett; children John Nathanile (Kourtney) Bennett, Jeremy Scott Bennett, and Jordan Thomas Bennett; step-daughter Marcy Pickler (Jimmy Hodge); step-grandchildren Kailan Hodge and Onna Hodge; mother Marie Measle Bennett; siblings Sallie (Neil) Turner, Thelma Joe (Ricky) Mofield, Lewis Bennett, Brenda (Ray) Heston, and Bennie (Ruby) Spurlock; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by father Joe Bennett, uncle Larry Bennett, and grandparents Opal and Cecil Bennett and Jordan “J.W.” and Irene Measle.
The family extends their gratitude to Summit Medical Center, Centennial, and Tennessee Oncology for their care. A memorial fund will be established on behalf of Cecil’s young family.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.
