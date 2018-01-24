Bennett, Sammie Bernice

Sammie Bennett passed away on Jan. 22, 2018 at age 65. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon. The Graveside Service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 at Smith County Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Bennett was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center. She is survived by siblings Butch (Beverly) Van Hook, Cathey (Tim) Graves, and Greg (Donna) Harrel, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Larry Bennett, parents Hollis and Hattie Harrel, and brothers Dan Harrel and Wayne Harrel.
