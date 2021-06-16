BENNETT, Tara Jeanne

Tara Jeanne Bennett, 39, Noblesville, Ind. passed away Wednesday, June 9 at her home. She was born on May 12, 1982 in Warwick, RI.

Tara worked as a corporate accountant. She loved everything Disney, including movies, characters, and visiting the parks. Tara enjoyed scrapbooking, reading and exercising. She enjoyed watching all sports, especially baseball, hockey, and football. Most of all, Tara loved spending time with her family and gathering with them for “Football Sundays”. She graduated in 2000 from Mt. Juliet High School.

She is survived by: husband, Jeremy Bennett; father, Stephen (Christine) Larsen; mother, Patricia (Stephen) Sims; daughter, Anastasia Bennett; brothers, Christopher (Madeline) Larsen and Patrick (Jessalyn) Larsen; grandparents, Jesse and Sue Sims; niece and nephews, Kylie, Brandon and Henry; aunt, Jeanne (Tom) Soares and their children, Pamela (Justin) Bailey and Nathan (Patience) Soares; and uncle, Stan (Kathy) Sims and their children, Stephen, Michael and Danny Sims.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 4 p.m., on Thursday, June 17 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville, Ind.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Appendix Cancer, Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation (ACPMP), 2021 L Street NW, Suite 101-244, Washington, DC 20036-4909; or online at: https://acpmp.org/help-us/donate/.