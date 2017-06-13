Bentley, Mackey

Mackey Bentley, age 72, was born on Aug 18, 1944 and went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2017. Mackey ran Bentley’s Heating and Air for over fifty years. He served on the Friendship Christian board for twenty-four years and chairman for eleven. He also served on the President’s Board at Goodpasture Christian School for five years and was on the Wilson Bank & Trust Board since 1987. He was on the Hearthside Board for four years and chairman for two years from 2009 to 2013.

Mr. Bentley is survived by loving wife Judy Bentley. Three daughters Michelle (Keith) Edwards, Gina (Scott) Fakes and Rachel (Barry) Demonbreun. Two Sons Bill (Stephanie) Bentley and Bruce (Tina) Bentley. Fourteen grandchildren. Brother Grady Bentley and Sister Ann Jenkins. Celebration of life was held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Maple Hill Church of Christ with Bro Ron Welch, Walter Vanatta and Ronnie Doak officiating. Interment was held at Cedar Grove Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers and the Wilson Bank & Trust Board serving as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sherry’s Run (PO Box 8, Lebanon TN), Goodpasture Christian School fund or to Friendship Christian School.