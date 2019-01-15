Bently, William

William H. (Bill) Bentley, age 84 of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 12, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Laura Bentley, father John Bentley, mother Rubye Bentley, and sister Charlene Key. Survived by sons, Micky Bentley and Marty Bentley; daughters-in-law, Ann Bentley and Rhea Anne Bentley; grandchildren, Scott Bentley, Steven Bentley, Jessica Hayden, Hunter Hayden, Emily Pettigrew, Colin Pettigrew, Ryan Bentley, and Amanda Bentley; and great-grandchildren, Liam Hayden and Isaac Bentley.

Visitation will be held Jan. 16, from noon to 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. Funeral services will be held Jan. 16 at 3 p.m. at Sellars. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to West Haven Baptist Church. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.