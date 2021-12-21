Best of Mt. Juliet voting starts Jan. 1

The Chronicle of Mt. Juliet’s annual Best of Mt. Juliet voting begins Jan. 1.

Readers who go visit www.thechronicleofmtjuliet.com will be able to vote in over 100 categories for their favorite businesses, schools, health care providers, etc.

Since business is booming in Mt. Juliet, we might have forgoten to list a business. If you would like to nominate a business please email the name and the category you would like to see it listed to editor@tcomj.com. All businesses have to be between the county line on the west side and Highway 109.

Voting will end Jan. 31, the votes will be tabulated and winners will be announced in a special section after the voting.