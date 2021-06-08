Best of the Best: Ingram named Wilson County Teacher of the Year

Barry Tatum Academy’s Katie Ingram was named Wilson County Teacher of the Year at the annual banquet Friday night.

The event was held at the Baird Chapel on the campus of Cumberland University and was sponsored like every year by Wilson County Motors and Cedar Stone Bank.

“I’m very honored to be here,” said Ingram after accepting her award. She has taught at several schools, and was shocked when someone suggested she should be a teacher at Barry Tatum Academy. The Academy, formerly known as M.A.P. Academy is Wilson County School’s Alternative Learning Program for students in grades 6-12.

“I said y’all are crazy, there is no way I could do that,” said Ingram. After she made the move, she realized it was the best place for her.

“It’s been the biggest blessing of my life,” said Ingram. “It is definitely the hidden gem of Wilson County.”

Every school in Wilson County, public or private, honored their own Teacher of the Year, and those teachers attended the banquet for a chance to be named the Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The winner was chosen by a board organized through Cumberland University.