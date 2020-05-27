Beverly Sharpe named principal at Mt. Juliet High School

Wilson County Schools announced last week that Beverly Sharpe will be the new principal of Mt. Juliet High School.

Sharpe is no stranger to MJHS. The first 35 years of her career were at MJHS. Last November, while serving as MJHS assistant principal, she was named West Wilson Middle School principal, after Kevin Dawson (WWMS principal at the time) was named as the new and first-ever principal of Green Hill High School. However, after a short hiatus, she’s back at “Golden Bear Gateway.”

“I feel incredibly honored to have the opportunity to return in this leadership role,” said Sharpe. “I have a strong bond with the faculty, staff and students of MJHS and I look forward to reconnecting with them in this next chapter of my career.”

Sharpe was instrumental in providing a calming voice of leadership to her WWMS students, staff and parents following the tornado devastation of March 3 when the storm caused heavy damage to the school. Even though her time was brief serving as WWMS principal, it’s an overall experience that she will value and never forget.

“There are hardly words to describe how meaningful my time at WWMS has been; the staff and students are second to none. I have learned so much from them, especially during the past two months,” said Sharpe. “The staff has rallied around each other and around our students during some very difficult circumstances. I have watched them step up to do whatever was needed to provide for the needs of our school community. The WWMS family will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Sharpe’s move to MJHS fits the feeder pipeline from WWMS to MJHS. Already having developed relationships with current WWMS students, she will be a familiar face for those students when they get to MJHS.

“With WWMS as our feeder school, students are arriving at MJHS well-prepared for high school,” said Sharpe. “I think our potential for continued academic success lies in our ability to accurately identify the needs of our students and meet them at their point of need. I also see potential for success in all of the extracurricular activities that complete our total school program, everything from fine arts to athletics to service clubs and other organizations.”

This move adds to the ease of WWMS rising 7th and 8th grade students, who will actually attend MJHS’ building this fall due to reconstruction efforts for WWMS.

“I am proud to present Beverly Sharpe as the ‘new’ Mt. Juliet High School Principal,” said Director of Schools, Dr. Donna Wright. “Beverly is returning to her school home, which will certainly add a special touch in the transition of the West Wilson Middle School 7th and 8th graders when they join the high school next school year.”

Sharpe takes over for Leigh Anne Rainey, who announced her resignation last week. Rainey has accepted an administrative position with Collierville Schools in the Memphis area.

Sharpe will officially begin her MJHS Principal duties on July 1.

Wright indicated that Sharpe’s successor as WWMS principal would be announced this week.