BIEL, Richard Arnold

Richard Arnold Biel, 76, Mt. Juliet, died Nov 21.

Richard was born in Charleston, SC and was the son of the late, Edgar Marion and Frances Gratzick Biel. He was awesome in track and field according to his friends in Beaufort, SC and loved talking about those days to everyone who would listen. Richard was a member of Abundant Life Church. He retired from Lowe’s in Hermitage with 18 years of service. A lot of people knew him as the key maker at Lowe’s. He loved smoking meat, sitting by a fire and chopping wood. Richard will be forever missed and a lot of people will not know who to call with handyman questions. He was on the go until the day he died. He always wanted to do everything himself and would get mad if you tried to help because he thought you were saying he was too old. His grandsons were his world and they adored him. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Zakree Biel.

He is survived by: Wife Kathy Biel; Daughters Jamie Renee Rigsby and Amie Biel; Step-son Jonathan Paul Woodard; Brother Ed (Sandy) Biel; Sister Phyllis (Bill) Lafavers; Grandsons Blake Shelton and Luke Shelton; Double First Cousin Ed (Gail) Gratzick

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Abundant Life Church or the Mt. Juliet animal shel-ter.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.