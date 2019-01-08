Bilbrey, James Michael

James Michael “Mike” Bilbrey, age 71 of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 7, 2018. He was the son of the late James Willard and Johnie Ferril Bilbrey.

He is survived by: Wife of 49 years – Lynn Bilbrey; Son – Matthew “Matt” (Angela) Bilbrey; Sister – Margie (Gary) Cox; Grandchildren – Abigail and Mason Bilbrey; Several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted noon Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Tennessee State Fraternal Order of Police, PO Box 2787, Clarksville, TN 37042; Tennessee Professional Fire fighters Association, 3441 Lakebrook Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37130; Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or The American Heart Association, 1818 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com