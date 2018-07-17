Bilbrey, Kenneth Mitchell

Kenneth Bilbrey passed away on July 13, 2018 at age 84. A graveside service was held July 16 at John L. Clark Cemetery in Gainesboro, Tennessee.
Mr. Bilbrey served in the United States Air Force and owned and operated a tobacco farm most of his life. He is survived by children Barbara (Carl) McKinney and Johnny (Anne) Bilbrey, grandchildren Kate McKinney, Dana Bilbrey, and Jeffrey (Candi) Bilbrey and great-grandchildren Knox, Jordan, and Jackson. He is preceded in death by parents Clifford and Maudie Bartley Bilbrey.
Please make Memorial Donations to the Smokey Mountain Children’s Home in care of the Mt. Juliet Church of God. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.
