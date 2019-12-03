Bilbrey, Linda “Lynn” Ann Supeck

Linda “Lynn” Ann Supeck Bilbrey, age 71 of Mt. Juliet, died Nov. 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James Michael “Mike” Bilbrey; her parents Carl Joseph and Dallas Supeck; and her siblings, Barbara Morano and Gerald Supeck.

She is survived by: Son – Matthew “Matt” (Angela) Bilbrey; Grandchildren – Abigail and Mason Bilbrey; Brothers – James John (Deb) Supeck and Carl Jr. Supeck.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at noon Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com