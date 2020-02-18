Bilodeau, Michele Ann

Michele Ann Bilodeau, age 56 of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 15, 2020. Michele was the daughter of the late Robert Brown and Anne Aldridge. Michele was also preceded in death by her son, Justin, and sister, Barbara.

She is survived by: Husband of 36 years – Roger Bilodeau; Daughter – Sara (Christopher) Deffendoll; Grandchildren – Justin Deffendoll and Kiera Deffendoll.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at St. Stephen Catholic Community. Interment will be in Middlebury, Vermont. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Tennessee Kidney Foundation, 37 Peabody Street, #207, Nashville, TN 37210.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com