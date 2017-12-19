Bingham, Leslie Leah

Leslie Leah Bingham, age 47 of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2017. Leslie majored in American History at Cumberland University and was an advocate for the Native American Indians Society.
During her studies, Leslie was awarded for being one of the smartest people on campus. Leslie had a heart for music, the beach, as well as her family and friends, never meeting a stranger. She was a nurturing soul always making sure everyone was taken care of.
She is preceded in death by brother, Tim Bingham; grandparents, David and Dona Hudson along with James and Margaret Bingham.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Kayla Dayle (Connor McChurch) and Kasey Leah Savage; daughter at heart, Brittany Madison Roberts; grandson, Samuel Benjamin McChurch; mother, Linda Hudson; father, Thomas Bingham; brother, Scott Bingham; sister, Lisa Bingham; significant other, Troy Dale Madison; sister at heart, Christy Dawn Wilson.
Visitation with the family began Friday, December 15 from 4 – 8 p.m. and continued on Saturday, December 16 from 12 p.m. with celebration of life immediately following. Those who wished to accompany joined the family at Hermitage Memorial Gardens for final resting.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to Sherry’s Run in honor of Leslie. Donations may be mailed to Sherry’s Run at 110 Babb Dr, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
