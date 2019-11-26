Binkley, Syble Jewel

Syble Binkley passed away Nov. 23, 2019, at age 80. A Memorial Service was held Nov. 26 at First Baptist Church in Lebanon.

Mrs. Binkley is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Richard Binkley; children: Jimmie Haynes, Dimple (Bobby) Crook, Katherine Mosley, Roger (Debbie) Haynes, Carol (Karl) Worthington, Garry Haynes; brother Aaron (Debbie) Rittenberry; and sister Rosie Durham; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents Alice Jewel Whitehead and William Joe Rittenberry, sisters Ruth Dickens and Joann Franks, brother Gerald Rittenberry, and granddaughter Tiffany Markham.

