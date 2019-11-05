Birchett, Jimmy

Jimmy Birchett, age 88 of Mt. Juliet, passed from this life and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 1, 2019. A funeral service was held Nov. 4 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by loving wife of 62 years, Ernestine Birchett; children, Sandy Birchett, Randy (Elaine) Birchett, and Tammy (Derrick) Knowles; grandchildren, Misty (Rodney) Knight, Chase (Erin) Knowles, and Matt (Cathy) Birchett; six great-grandchildren, Luke, Laina, Parker, Lincoln, Caroline, and Polly; siblings, Peggy Tomlinson, Buford (Pam) Birchett, and Betty Cassetty; and beloved dog, Buddy. He was preceded in death by parents, George and Mary Sweeney Birchett; brothers, George Birchett, Bill Birchett, and Bobby Birchett; and sister, Louise Buckingham.

