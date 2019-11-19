Bishop, Charles E. Jr.

Charles E. Bishop, Jr., age 73, died Oct. 26, 2019. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Charles Eluid Bishop, Sr. and his mother, Margaret Pippen.

He is survived by: Children – Erika Denise Gallman, Ian Douglas Bishop, Chad Allen (Aimee Patrice) Bishop and Charles Cameron Bishop; Brother – David Earl (Carolyn) Bishop; Sister – Carole Faye Allen; Grandchildren – Reagan Gallman, Jackson Alexander Gallman, Aubree Taylor Bishop, Alexander James Bishop and Austin Cameron Bishop; Several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service was held Nov. 17 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment with military honors was held Nov. 18 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Veterans organization of your choice.

