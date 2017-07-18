Bixler, Norma

Norma Bixler, age 79, passed away the morning of Tuesday, July 11, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN as a result of an extended battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life Service was held at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Saturday, July 15, at 11 a.m.

The Reverend Tom Henry officiated. She was eulogized by her cousin Mike Sanders and her granddaughter Olivia Peterson, on behalf of her and her sister, Jillian Wright. Honorary pallbearers will include Steve and Cindy Fox of Lebanon, Mike Sanders of Jackson, C. Douglas Wallace of Lebanon, Justin Wright of Nashville, John L. Peterson Jr. of Knoxville, Nicholas Peterson of Nashville, Madison Peterson of Nashville, and Hannah Peterson of Chattanooga.

Ms. Bixler was born on April 27, 1938 in Paris, TN to Reverend Floyd P. Sanders and Vera Ellis Sanders. She was a loving sister to Yvonne Wallace, Wanda Candela, Dennis Sanders, Charles Sanders, and Bob Sanders; as well as a supportive wife to Jack Bixler, who was the love of her life. In 1957, she gave birth to Angela Dawne Ridings. Norma was a devoted mother and took excellent care of her daughter until her death in 2010.

In addition to her personal achievements, she was also an accomplished journalist. She began her career as an editorial writer at The News Democrat in Waverly, TN in 1964. She became the Circulation director at the Lebanon Democrat in 1981 and retired in 2004. Everyone who met her remarked on her elegance, sharp wit, and her incredible sense of humor. No one could beat her skills in the kitchen. Her home was always filled with the sounds of laughter and the smell of good food.

She is survived by her two granddaughters, Jillian Wright of Nashville, TN and Olivia Peterson of Los Angeles, CA. She will be missed and remembered by all who knew her. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.