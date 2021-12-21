BJs submits plans to come to MJ

The City of Mt. Juliet announced Wednesday that BJ’s Wholesale Club has submitted plans to the city to open a location in the new Providence Central Development.

“We are so excited and thankful BJ’s Wholesale has chosen Mt. Juliet for a potential new store location,” said Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin in a statement. “We feel blessed they have selected MJ and stand ready to make their process as smooth as possible. We welcome them with open arms.”

BJs has over 200 clubs on the east coast of the United States, with over six million members total. According to their website, they deliver significant value to customer, offering 25 percent or more of savings compared to traditional supermarket competitors.

The Mt. Juliet club will be located along I-40 at Adams Lane. It will contain a Tire Center and a 12-pump gas station in addition to the sales floor. It will be a key component to the Providence Central development, which will stretch over much of the area between South Mt. Juliet Road and Central Pike in the coming years.

“What an exciting project for Mt. Juliet! Our residents have desired this type of business for years and I am so glad those requests are finally answered,” said Mt. Juliet City Planner Jennifer Hamblen in the statement. “I am equally excited that BJ’s Wholesale chose to invest in our community and can’t wait to see this project through to the finish line!”

Martin hopped on Facebook with Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Justin Beasley Friday to talk a little bit more about the potential for BJ’s to open in Mt. Juliet. He applauded the Board of Commissioners and the citizens, because a place like BJ’s wouldn’t want to come to Mt. Juliet without all the work they have done over the years.

“They laid the foundation,” said Martin.

Martin said it will benefit the Mt. Juliet community greatly because it will bring people here to shop that wouldn’t have otherwise come. He also said that it will keep some people who drive to Costco or Sam’s Club from Mt. Juliet in the city, keeping the tax dollars here for improvements around the City.

The project will come before the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Martin said that the hope is that BJ’s will open some time in 2023.